Anurag Kashyap urges people to see Chhapaak; Puts Deepika Padukone's pic as his Twitter display & cover photo

Anurag Kashyap urged people to watch Chhapaak and show support to Deepika Padukone and uploaded DP's pic from the protest as his display pic and cover image.

The entire world has been divided in their opinion about the ongoing protests at JNU after masked goons attacked the students and professors. And amongst everyone who has taken to social media, many Bollywood celebrities too, have expressed their opinions. Some Bollywood celebrities have also joined the protest. After Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza and joined the protest yesterday joined the students and others protesting at JNU.

While many had lauded Deepika for being a part of the protests as she was in the capital for Chhapaak promotions, many feel that this is just another publicity stint and in fact, think that the actress wouldn't have been a part of the protests if her movie wasn't releasing anytime soon. They started trending #BoycottChhapaak on Twitter. After Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Anurag Kashyap and other Bollywood celebs praised the actress for being a part of the protest, Anurag even urged people to watch Chhapaak and show support to Deepika. He tweeted, "The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest."

Check out Anurag Kashyap's tweet:

The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020

Not only this he even uploaded DP's pic from the protest as his display pic and cover image and tweeted more reminding people to watch Chhapaak.

Deepika's upcoming film Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and the movie will also be co-starring Vikrant Massey. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie narrates the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and the movie is indeed one of the most awaited films of this year.

