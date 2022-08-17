Anurag Kashyap on why Shamshera failed at the box office: Cinema is controlled by 2nd gen grown in trial rooms

Anurag Kashyap is currently awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated directorial, Dobaaraa. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, the film revolves around Taapsee's quest to save a young boy, who communicates with her through a television set. The mystery drama is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage and is scheduled for theatrical release on 19 August 2022. The director is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film and recently talked about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera's failure at the box office.



Talking to Galatta Plus, Anurag said that in Bollywood, cinema is largely controlled by the people and that too second generation that has grown up in trial rooms. "They have not lived life so the referencing is based on cinema. So what is not on screen can't be cinema to them. The biggest problem with YRF is the trial room effect. You take a story and you want to make a Pirates of the Caribbean out of it, so it becomes Thugs of Hindostan. You take a story and you want to make Mad Max: Fury Road out of it, it becomes Shamshera. The same Shamshera would have worked two-three years back, at least much more than how it has worked on. Now, people are exposed to OTT," he said.

Further, Anurag added that Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra should not dictate to filmmakers what to do and should rather change his directorial methods. "Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be)," said Anurag. The filmmaker also praised Karan Johar for empowering the people he has hired to make films their own way.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the makers of Dobaaraa held a special screening which was attended by Kubbra Sait, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, and others.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap says it 'bothers' him when someone accuses him of something inappropriate