Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to BF Shane Gregoire; Flaunts huge diamond ring-PICS

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is now engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram account to announce the same. She shared two stunning pictures, and while the first one shows her flaunting her huge diamond ring, the second picture shows Aaliyah and Shane sharing a passionate kiss. Aaliyah's bestie Khushi Kapoor couldn't contain her excitement!

Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to Shane Gregoire

Announcing her engagement to Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Aaliyah Kashyap is seen in a printed dress, and in the first picture, she is seen showing off her massive ring. Shane held his ladylove's hand, while the joy on Aaliyah's face was unmissable! The next picture shows Shane and Aaliyah sealing it with a kiss. The pictures were clicked in Bali. Check out the post below!

Shane Gregoire replied to his fiancee Aaliyah's post and wrote, "So grateful to be engaged to the love of my life love you now and forever." Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap showered love on the couple, and commented, "Congratulations," along with heart emojis.

Aaliyah Kashyap's bestie Khushi Kapoor was super thrilled for Aaliyah, and she took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "My best friend just for engaged," along with white heart emojis. Take a look!

