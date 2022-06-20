Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaraa' starring Taapsee Pannu to premiere at London Film Festival on June 23

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' starring Taapsee Pannu is all set to premiere at London Film Festival on June 23.

The film is scheduled to release on August 19. The director-actor duo will present the teaser of the film at the opening night Gala of LIFF 2022 on June 23.

The film is directed by Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

The new-age thriller reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time. With 'Dobaaraa', the hit jodi of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the success of 'Thappad'.

'Dobaaraa' is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures' new wing Cult Movies.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu starrer new age thriller Dobaaraa to hit the screens on August 19