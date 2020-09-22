  1. Home
Anurag Kashyap's ex assistant recalls director was disappointed when actress tried casting couch to get a role

The director's former assistant states in his tweets that filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap has absolute respect for women especially because he worked with the director cum producer in the casting department.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 01:34 am
Anurag Kashyap's ex assistant recalls director was disappointedAnurag Kashyap's ex assistant recalls director was disappointed when actress tried casting couch to get a role
In a series of posts shared on Twitter, Anurag Kashyap's former assistant from 2004 stated how the filmmaker was left disappointed when a young actress tried to land a role via casting couch. The former assistant of the director cum producer states how he was looking into secondary casting for the film called Gulaal. Furthermore, the former assistant states that the actress wanted to meet Anurag Kashyap. Later on, the filmmaker agreed to meet the actress. Anurag Kashyap's ex assistant recalls how the young actress tried to hint towards few 'favours' verbally and had thought that the only way to get a role is by casting couch. 

She finally met with the director after his narration was over as per the tweets shared by his former assistant. He further goes on to add that the actress 'gently dropped her pallu' which did not go down well with the filmmaker. The director as per his former assistant left the room and was left disappointed by the young actress' actions. Anurag Kashyap's former assistant from 2004 states that the director said it's very sad how young actresses feel that the only way to make it big in the film industry is through casting couch. He further says that Anurag Kashyap had told the actress that if she was fit for the role she would get it and that there is no other way to go about this. 

Check out the post:

The director's former assistant also states in his tweets that filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap has absolute respect for women especially because he worked with the director cum producer in the casting department. The filmmaker was reportedly accused of sexual misconduct by Payal Ghosh.

