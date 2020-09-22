Anurag Kashyap's ex assistant recalls director was disappointed when actress tried casting couch to get a role

The director's former assistant states in his tweets that filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap has absolute respect for women especially because he worked with the director cum producer in the casting department.

In a series of posts shared on Twitter, Anurag Kashyap's former assistant from 2004 stated how the filmmaker was left disappointed when a young actress tried to land a role via casting couch. The former assistant of the director cum producer states how he was looking into secondary casting for the film called Gulaal. Furthermore, the former assistant states that the actress wanted to meet Anurag Kashyap. Later on, the filmmaker agreed to meet the actress. Anurag Kashyap's ex assistant recalls how the young actress tried to hint towards few 'favours' verbally and had thought that the only way to get a role is by casting couch.

She finally met with the director after his narration was over as per the tweets shared by his former assistant. He further goes on to add that the actress 'gently dropped her pallu' which did not go down well with the filmmaker. The director as per his former assistant left the room and was left disappointed by the young actress' actions. Anurag Kashyap's former assistant from 2004 states that the director said it's very sad how young actresses feel that the only way to make it big in the film industry is through casting couch. He further says that Anurag Kashyap had told the actress that if she was fit for the role she would get it and that there is no other way to go about this.

Check out the post:

This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal’ and was meeting many actors. A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag.

Thread — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

She waited a while and then Anurag got done with a narration and agreed to meet her. The young actress probably assumed the only way to get the role was through the ‘casting couch’. She tried suggesting a few ‘favours’ verbally. — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

but when Anurag politely ignored it, she gently let her sari pallu drop. A few times. At this point, Anurag got up and requested her to not do this. He told her she would get the part if she was the right fit and nothing else would work. — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

Saying this, he walked out of the room, disappointed. I was shocked by what I saw, but I had seen a hero get out of a situation, with respect and empathy for her. Later he told me he was disappointed that so many young women feel this is the only way they can make it. — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

I don’t blame the woman! Many like her come into the industry, believing this is how you get cast in a movie. And that may even be true, much like in any other field of work. — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

The director's former assistant also states in his tweets that filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap has absolute respect for women especially because he worked with the director cum producer in the casting department. The filmmaker was reportedly accused of sexual misconduct by Payal Ghosh.

(ALSO READ: Richa Chadha issues statement after Payal ‘dragged’ her name in #MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap)

Share your comment ×