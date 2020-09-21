Anurag Kashyap's ex wife Kalki slams 'false' sexual assault claims on him: You supported me when I felt unsafe

Actress Payal Ghosh had alleged in a tweet recently that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her. Amid the allegations of sexual assault against Anurag, his former wife Kalki Koechlin has come out and backed him.

Kalki Koechlin, former partner of Anurag Kashyap, has reacted strongly against the sexual harassment claims against the filmmaker in a note and came out in support of him. In a note on social media, Kalki claimed that the filmmaker continued to stand up for her integrity even after they got divorced. Payal Ghosh had taken to Twitter recently and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet where she alleged that Anurag had forced himself upon her. Slamming the same, Kalki came out and wrote a letter to the filmmaker on social media.

Kalki shared a tweet and said that trolls will continue to troll. Further, in her note, she wrote "Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together." The actress claimed that Anurag always stood up for her when she felt unsafe at the workplace and that he has always fought for women's freedom in his writing as well. Further, Kalki claimed the times currently are such where people are slamming each other.

Kalki continued, "This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place."

Take a look at Kalki's note for Anurag Kashyap:

Earlier, Anurag’s first wife Aarti Bajaj also reacted to the claims against him put forth by Payal Ghosh and slammed them. She called them 'cheap stunt.' Anurag had reacted to the claims by Payal and said that they are 'baseless.' Later, the filmmaker's lawyer also issued a statement and claimed that the allegations against Anurag are 'false, malicious and dishonest.' Many other actors like , Radhika Apte, Mahie Gill and others also backed Anurag on social media. On the other hand, it was reported that Payal Ghosh, may go ahead and file an official complaint against Anurag in the Oshiwada police station in Mumbai on 21st September. In a recent interview, Payal had mentioned that she knew that people will back Anurag as he is 'powerful.'

Also Read| Radhika Apte, Mahie Gill & others back Anurag Kashyap post Payal Ghosh's allegation of sexual misconduct

Credits :Kalki Koechlin Twitter

Share your comment ×