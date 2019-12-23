Anurag Kashyap's followers drop drastically after he criticises the CAA; Director blames Twitter India

Tagging Twitter India on the platform, Anurag Kashyap shared a screenshot of his followers automatically being decreased after his tweet on CAA.

On December 15, Delhi Police stormed the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University after a local protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn. Four public buses and two police vehicles were set ablaze in the national capital. Twitterati flooded with tweets in support of the students of Jamia University after an alleged police attack on them. Many Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, , Rajinikanth and much more tweeted in support of the students. Among them was Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who tweeted, "नया जुमला है कि हर कोई जो CAA का विरोध कर रहा है वो ग़द्दार है । अगर संविधान के लिए लड़ना , अपने हक़ के लिए आवाज़ उठाना और सरकार का विरोध करना ग़द्दारी है तो मैं ग़द्दार ही सही लेकिन मेरी ग़द्दारी तुम्हारी मोदी-भक्ति से बड़ी देशभक्ति है ।"

The Filmmaker's tweet on criticising the legislation and mentioning the Prime Minister has reduced his followers on Twitter. Tagging Twitter India on the platform, the director shared a screenshot of his followers automatically being decreased after his tweet. He writes, "And @TwitterIndia has drastically reduced my followers." On this tweet, Anurag's followers tweeted, "WTF, I was following you. Just checked right now and your account got unfollowed by mine automatically. What’s happening @TwitterIndia." Some wrote, "Yes, I was also following u. It shows not following now."

And @TwitterIndia has drastically reduced my followers .. pic.twitter.com/hHziSZk9tK — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 21, 2019

Anurag Kashyap had quit Twitter in the month of August. The director returned to Twitter in December and wrote, “This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ..”

