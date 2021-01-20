Anurag Kashyap's futuristic thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu to have a three week shooting schedule in Goa?

For Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming sci-fi film, director Anurag Kashyap has planned a three-week shooting schedule in Goa.

From Rashmi Rocket to Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming sci-fi movie, she has an array of interesting projects in the pipeline. Currently, the Pink actor is in Kutch to complete the final schedule of Rashmi Rocket. She will soon head to Goa to finish a brief stint of Looop Lapeta, which is the official adaptation of 1998’s Run Lola Run. After that, Taapsee will soon start shooting for filmmaker friend Anurag Kashyap’s sci-fi movie. Tentatively, the title of the upcoming sci-fi film is Rewind.

Reportedly, the shooting of the film was supposed to go on the floors in May 2020, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the film will finally go on floors around February 15. Now a close source to the film has informed the Mid-Day that Anurag’s futuristic thriller needed an oceanic backdrop; thus, they will head to Goa in February. He also informed that the filmmaker has planned a three-week schedule, followed by another stint in Mumbai in the second half of March.

“On learning that Taapsee will be in Goa in February, Anurag instructed his production team to quickly conduct a recce and zero in on key locations there that can suit the narrative,” revealed the source.

After Manmarziyaan in 2018, this upcoming film will be ’s second outing with Kashyap as a director. Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, the actress has revealed that they were supposed to shoot the film in Thailand and Mauritius, but the lockdown disrupted the plans. “The story is not dependent on the milieu, so the makers are considering changing the backdrop,” the actress had stated.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu can't stop laughing with Abhishek Banerjee and drops BTS PIC from Rashmi Rocket's last schedule'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×