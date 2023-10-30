Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy receives standing ovation at MAMI Film Festival; credits Sudhir Mishra for story

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is one of the visionary filmmakers we’ve had in the industry. Amongst various remarkable films, he has been receiving a lot of appreciation for Kennedy. After getting premiered at various prestigious film festivals, the much-talked film was recently screened at the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival 2023. Reportedly, Anurag Kashyap credited veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra for the idea who had originally planned the film with other actors.

Anurag Kashyap credits Sudhir Mishra for Kennedy's story

The film starring Rahul Bhat, Kennedy, is a Hindi language neo-noir thriller. According to a report published in India Today, the film, on Sunday, received a standing ovation at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 under the Gala Premier South Asia section.

During the Q & A session after the screening, Anurag Kashyap talked about the film and credited Sudhir Mishra for the idea that had originally planned the film with Sanjay Dutt and Tejaswini Kolhapure. The Dev.D director revealed that he was roped in by Mishra to pen a movie around Uday Shetty, the role essayed by Rahul Bhat eventually in the film.

The director was quoted as saying, “Uday Shetty, as a character, has stayed in my head for close to 20 years. Sudhir had hired me to write a film, which had Sanjay Dutt and Tejaswini Kolhapure, but it did not take off. He (Mishra) used to talk about a cop from the ’80s called Uday Shetty. He (the cop) actually existed, and we have not even changed the name (in the film),” shared with a packed hall of audience.

Anurag Kashyap on planning Kennedy around lockdown

The director further added that the things that couldn’t happen during the lockdown were a combination of anger, depression, and frustration of not being able to do what he wanted to do.

“All those things combined, the events that were reported in the papers, I felt this is the correct place to put Uday Shetty from the ’80s and put him in the lockdown (in the story),” he stated.

About Kennedy

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy also stars Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, and Abhilash Thapliyal amongst others in the pivotal roles. The film also had its world premiere at the prestigious Midnight Screenings segment at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. After that, it also premiered at the Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

