Anurag Kashyap's lawyer denies assault claims; Seeks action against Payal Ghosh for hijacking Me Too movement

Anurag Kashyap was questioned by the Mumbai Police based on a complaint filed by Payal Ghosh regarding alleged sexual misconduct accusations. Now, Anurag's lawyer Priyanka Khimani has issued a statement regarding the same and denied all allegations.

Anurag Kashyap has been in the news over the past few weeks since Payal Ghosh levelled sexual misconduct allegations on the filmmaker. Based on Payal Ghosh's complaint, the Mumbai Police called the filmmaker for questioning on Thursday. Now, his lawyer Priyanka Khimani has issued a statement on the filmmaker's behalf in which Anurag has denied all allegations levelled against him. Not just this, the statement also mentioned that the filmmaker has sought strict legal action against Payal for misusing the criminal justice system and hijacking the Me Too movement for ulterior motives.

In a statement, Anurag's lawyer denied all charges on the filmmaker on his behalf. The statement read, "Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr. Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie." Further, the statement included that Anurag has provided proof to the police that he was in Sri Lanka in August 2013. The statement mentioned, "Mr. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

Further, claiming that the allegations levelled by Payal are to vilify Anurag, his lawyer mentioned that the falseness of the allegations is exposed by the proofs given by the filmmaker as well as the changing version of events that the actress had been putting forth. The statement continues, "Mr. Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR have been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well."

In the statement, Anurag's lawyer even stated that the allegations have caused pain to the filmmaker and his fans & family. It stated that the filmmaker will seek legal recourse regarding the same. Further, denying the allegations, the lawyer stated that Anurag seeks action against the complainant for 'misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives.' It ended on the note where the filmmaker's lawyer stated that he is confident that justice will prevail.

Payal had met up with the Union Minister Ramdas Athawale recently and he had assured her that she will get justice. Further, he had mentioned during the press conference that if Mumbai Police does not take action, there may be protests in the city. Payal even met up the Maharashtra Governor, BS Koshyari to submit her request to get Y+security. Payal had tweeted and alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself upon her. Post that, Anurag had denied all allegations and called them 'baseless.' Further, actresses like Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte and others came out in his support.

