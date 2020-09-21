  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer says false allegations are made against him; Claims #MeToo is opted by vested interest

Anurag Kashyap has been all over the news after Payal Ghosh made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Now, his lawyer has released an official statement on his behalf.
35453 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 01:36 am
Payal Ghosh has made allegations of sexual misconduct against Anurag KashyapAnurag Kashyap's lawyer says false allegations are made against him; Claims #MeToo is opted by vested interest
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trouble awaits filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as Payal Ghosh has made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The actress has alleged that he forced himself upon her and also made her feel uncomfortable. She has also reportedly decided to file an official complaint against the Gangs of Wasseypur director on September 21 at Mumbai’s Oshiwada police station. However, Kashyap has denied the allegations and called them baseless. In the midst of all this, his lawyer has now issued an official statement. 

This official statement has been released on the filmmaker’s behalf. It says that Anurag Kashyap is pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct against him. It further states that the allegations are false, malicious, and dishonest. The statement then says that a social movement like #MeToo has been used as a tool for character assassination and is opted by vested interests. It then alleges that fictitious allegations undermine the movement and trade upon the trauma of real victims.

Check out the post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here is the statement from my lawyer priyankakhimani on my behalf .. thank you

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (anuragkashyap10) on

Meanwhile, numerous celebs from the film industry have come out in support of Anurag Kashyap after the allegations made against him. Among them are Gulshan Devaiah, Sayani Gupta, Mahie Gill, Radhika Apte, and others. However, a few others like Kangana Ranaut have backed Payal Ghosh in connection with the same. The Manikarnika actress recently indulged in a war of words with the filmmaker on Twitter. That is when he sarcastically asked her to go and fight China at the border post which she asked him to participate in Olympics.

Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Anonymous 2 hours ago

It is irresponsible to think someone's actions are criminal based on your "sixth sense"

Anonymous 2 hours ago

It's very sad when women choose to abuse a movement that's meant to help actual victims. #MeToo

Anonymous 2 hours ago

there is always two sides to the story , i mean look at Anurag's eye, i wouldnt want to be in the same room as him.. thats called 6th sense . on the other hand these women who are blaming him are the fishes who swim for the work in the pond of opportunity only... why cry now... why not help around you and warn others?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana wants justice thru social media, not through court

Anonymous 2 hours ago

''victim'' is still busy with tv & socialmedia, while Anurag has already got a lawyer.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hey kangana you must delet your tweets

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement