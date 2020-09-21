Anurag Kashyap's lawyer says false allegations are made against him; Claims #MeToo is opted by vested interest

Anurag Kashyap has been all over the news after Payal Ghosh made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Now, his lawyer has released an official statement on his behalf.

Trouble awaits filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as Payal Ghosh has made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The actress has alleged that he forced himself upon her and also made her feel uncomfortable. She has also reportedly decided to file an official complaint against the Gangs of Wasseypur director on September 21 at Mumbai’s Oshiwada police station. However, Kashyap has denied the allegations and called them baseless. In the midst of all this, his lawyer has now issued an official statement.

This official statement has been released on the filmmaker’s behalf. It says that Anurag Kashyap is pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct against him. It further states that the allegations are false, malicious, and dishonest. The statement then says that a social movement like #MeToo has been used as a tool for character assassination and is opted by vested interests. It then alleges that fictitious allegations undermine the movement and trade upon the trauma of real victims.

Meanwhile, numerous celebs from the film industry have come out in support of Anurag Kashyap after the allegations made against him. Among them are Gulshan Devaiah, Sayani Gupta, Mahie Gill, Radhika Apte, and others. However, a few others like have backed Payal Ghosh in connection with the same. The Manikarnika actress recently indulged in a war of words with the filmmaker on Twitter. That is when he sarcastically asked her to go and fight China at the border post which she asked him to participate in Olympics.

