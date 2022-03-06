Anusha Dandekar calls Deepika Padukone ‘Capricorn sister’, praises her performance in Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for her next release Pathaan, won hearts with her recent release Gehraiyaan. The film is not only being appreciated by fans but also by celebrities. Everyone lauded the performance of the actress. Apart from her, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa are also seen in the romantic drama. Well, this time, it is Anusha Dandekar who has praised the 83 actress's performance on Instagram. She also shared a series of pictures with her and called her 'Capricorn sister' of mine.

Anusha, who is seen wearing a black colour dress with a plunging neckline, wrote, “I know I’m late but I had a small wedding to attend…I watched Gehraiyaan last night… and I really, truly, loved it! Just like I love this beautiful Capricorn sister of mine. @deepikapadukone you are stunning inside and out… and the whole cast was amazing! I recommend you watch it if you haven’t! If you have, which character are you in relationships? Say the name below…Tia.” In the caption, Anusha mentioned that she was occupied because of a wedding so she couldn't watch her film.

So, we are assuming she is talking about Farhan Akhtar and her sister Shibani Dandekar’s wedding which took place earlier this month. Anusha posed with Deepika and the pictures are from the wedding party which was thrown by Farhan's close friend Ritesh Sidhwani. Deepika Padukone arrived looking stunning at the party along with other stars.



Take a look at the post here:

Talking about Deepika, she recently shared the Pathaan teaser which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead role. It is releasing on January 25, 2023, in multi-languages.

