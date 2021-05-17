Anusha Dandekar’s PHOTO with Shibani Dandekar gives major sibling goals; Latter gets trolled for her sneakers

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram and shared a picture with her sister Shibani Dandekar, who got trolled for her footwear.

Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar often give major sibling goals. They are seen sharing pictures on their social handles and even dropping a comment on each other’s pictures. And recently, Anusha has shared a picture with her sister on her official Instagram handle. They look cool in the picture. However, one of their fans was not happy with their fashion sense. He even made it a point to comment on it. In the picture, the sisters are seen wearing athleisure.

Anusha has styled her look with boots, while Shibani opted for a more casual look and wore sneakers. The Viruddh actress captioned the post as ‘sisters’ on which an Instagram user commented, “I think these sneakers don’t do these girls justice. Just sayin.” But the actress replied saying, “@neelreddy oh really? Well what would your fashion advice be Neel? Hehee dying to know.” Her sister too dropped laughing and heart emojis on the picture and called it a ‘vibe’.

Fans complimented them for their look. One them wrote, “It is true that we get good pictures with our sisters.”

It is worth mentioning here that recently Anusha Dandekar had hit the headlines. She and Karan Kundrra dated each other for a long time and then parted ways. The couple never revealed the reason. But the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor dismissed all the claims saying that he remained silent "out of respect". However, Anusha replied by sharing a cryptic post on her official Instagram handle.

