Anusha shares fun glimpses of newlyweds Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and mom Sulabha on her birthday

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate wedding. Their wedding took place in Khandala farmhouse of Javed Akhtar. The wedding was not a lavish one but only close friends, family members were invited for the special occasion. Well, the couple continues to trend on social media. On February 21, they had their registered wedding. Today, Anusha Dandekar, sister of the bride, shared some pictures from the registered marriage day and wished her mother on her birthday.

Anusha wrote, “To the Muma of all Muma’s, to all the babies you love, big, small, fur or far… everyone gravitates towards you because you are by far the greatest, most generous, kind and caring of them all… I love you Mumaaaaa.” Shibani also shared one of the pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, “happy birthday to the person who shows me the kind of woman I want to be! I love you mama! Wishing you a lifetime of laughter.”

In the pictures, we can see sisters Anusha, Apeksha, Shibani smiling as they strike a pose with their mother. Farhan is also posing with his mother-in-law. The pictures are clicked on the day they had registered for the marriage.

To note, on Thursday Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a party for the newlyweds. Many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan were spotted. They even posed for the shutterbugs. The bride and groom looked stunning in their outfits.

