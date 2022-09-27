Anushka Kaushik to play parallel lead in Raveena Tandon starrer 'Patna Shukla'; Deets inside
Popular YouTuber Anushka Kaushik is prepping up to play parallel lead in Raveena Tandon starrer 'Patna Shukla'. Read more in detail here.
Ghar Waapsi fame actress Anushka Kaushik is extremely popular in the digital space. Having a fanbase of thousands of people on Instagram, she has carved out her own niche in the world of YouTube and Instagram. Now, in a recent development, which can be a life-changing moment for her in her career progression, she has been roped in to play a prominent role in Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon-starrer film 'Patna Shukla'.
Speaking about the same. she highlighted that the most challenging part for her was speaking in Bhojpuri and she had to put in extra effort to learn the language. When she got a call from the makers of the film, she was not sure whether she would be able to do justice to it. But according to her, as reported by news agency IANS, the makers were confident that she would be perfect for this role.
"They said that they have seen me doing different characters and they are sure that I can pull off this dialect as well. Yet, I asked them for a day during which I watched a lot of Bhojpuri content to prepare, and then gave the audition," she said as reported by IANS.
Recalling the day her audition for the film, she said: "In the queue outside the audition room, I could see many known faces and I just knew that this was something big. I entered the room and greeted everyone in a very desi way as my character is like this only. Arbaaz(Khan) sir was there and so was our director with about 5-6 people."
Anushka went ahead and elaborated on her experience of performing in the audition and how she made it through the much-awaited phone call of her life.
"Midway during my first take, I asked to start again, and then it took just one take for me to do the entire scene. At the end of it, everyone started clapping but I still asked them for one more take. They told me that they had got what they wanted but I could do one more take if I wanted to. Then in a day or two, I got the call that I was doing the film," Anushka added.
Anushka briefed further about her character and said to IANS, "It is a parallel lead alongside Raveena Tandon ma'am and the whole set up of the character and the story is very different. I have never been a part of any story set in Patna or even visited the city, but I know to prepare for this role, I would love to go there. The journey of this character is very different, yet it still has some relatability with the real Anushka."
Starring Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Jatin Goswami amongst others, 'Patna Shukla'is slated to be released next year.
