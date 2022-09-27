Anushka Kaushik to play parallel lead in Raveena Tandon starrer 'Patna Shukla'; Deets inside

Ghar Waapsi fame actress Anushka Kaushik is extremely popular in the digital space. Having a fanbase of thousands of people on Instagram, she has carved out her own niche in the world of YouTube and Instagram. Now, in a recent development, which can be a life-changing moment for her in her career progression, she has been roped in to play a prominent role in Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon-starrer film 'Patna Shukla'. Speaking about the same. she highlighted that the most challenging part for her was speaking in Bhojpuri and she had to put in extra effort to learn the language. When she got a call from the makers of the film, she was not sure whether she would be able to do justice to it. But according to her, as reported by news agency IANS, the makers were confident that she would be perfect for this role.

"They said that they have seen me doing different characters and they are sure that I can pull off this dialect as well. Yet, I asked them for a day during which I watched a lot of Bhojpuri content to prepare, and then gave the audition," she said as reported by IANS. Recalling the day her audition for the film, she said: "In the queue outside the audition room, I could see many known faces and I just knew that this was something big. I entered the room and greeted everyone in a very desi way as my character is like this only. Arbaaz(Khan) sir was there and so was our director with about 5-6 people."