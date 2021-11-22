Anushka Ranjan could not stop her tears on listening to Aditya Seal’s special song for her entry; WATCH

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan finally tied the knot last night. Their special day was attended by their family members, friends and loved ones. It was a grand wedding in Mumbai that went on for 3 days. Ever since their pre-wedding ceremonies began, fans have been going gaga over their lovely pictures. The gorgeous pictures from their wedding are all over the internet today and winning our hearts, but what was the best part of the wedding was the song that Anushka chose to make her bridal entry. Well, it was more of a surprise than her choice.

Aditya Seal actually sang a song for Anushka Ranjan’s bridal entry and that made her walking down the aisle moment more than special. Well, it was a surprise for the bride and her reaction after she heard the song was priceless. Anushka could not stop her tears and we can absolutely understand why. Sharing her most precious memory, the actress wrote, “The moment I heard your voice my heart melted! How did I get so lucky. Thank you @adityaseal for this beautiful surprise.. I couldn’t have asked for a better song to walk towards our forever. And of course I couldn’t have done this without my gorgeous girls and handsome boys. You’ll are my life and you mean the world and beyond to me. Thank you for making my day our gorgeous memory forever.”

Take a look:

Speaking of their love story, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been dating each other for over 4 years now. The duo recently hit the headlines when photos from their bachelorette surfaced on social media. The photos from their party did not only gave fans a peek of their stunning bond but also left them rejoiced. Now, the lovebirds are all set to achieve another milestone together as they decide to spend the rest of their lives together.

