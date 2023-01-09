Anushka Ranjan denies pregnancy rumours; Shares PIC with Aditya Seal and calls him the ‘only baby in her life’

Yesterday, some media portals claimed that Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal , and his wife Anushka Ranjan are expecting their first child. However, the rumours are false, and the couple has denied pregnancy rumours by sharing a hilarious post on Instagram. They clarified that they are not expecting a baby at present. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in November 2021, in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and others.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan both took to their Instagram stories to share a picture of Aditya lying on Anushka’s lap. Anushka can be seen smiling and holding Aditya’s face in her hands. Denying rumours of pregnancy, she wrote, “He is the only baby in my life right now!! We are not pregnant!" Aditya also shared the same picture and captioned it, “I am the only baby in her life right now. We are NOT pregnant.”

On Sunday, Jasmin Bhasin also refuted the rumours. An Instagram post shared by a paparazzo claimed that Aditya Seal and Anushka are expecting a baby, to which Jasmin commented, “As much as I'd be really happy if this news was true because I love you both and I'm sure you'd make super cute ones but this news is not true. They aren't expecting.”

Aditya Seal says ‘we both have our plates full with work’

On Sunday, Aditya Seal reacted to Anushka’s pregnancy rumours, and told Bombay Times that Anushka is already busy looking after him and their pet, to think of having a baby. “No, we are not expecting a child, not anytime soon or in the near future. I am surprised how these rumours surfaced. I have got many calls and I would like to clear this that Anushka is not pregnant. We both have our plates full with work this year. Besides, Anushka is already handling two babies. The first one is me and the second one is our pet dog Mija. And we are very happy. If there is any such news, I will be the first one to announce it,” he said.