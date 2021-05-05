Anushka Ranjan motivates everyone on social media to sternly follow all Covid protocols

Actress Anushka Ranjan, who was last seen in the film "Gulabi Lens", has urged all to take protocols seriously, given the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"Let's all stay strong in this. We have a difficult situation at hand and we have to follow all protocols extremely seriously. If possible, let's double mask when we go out if we go out. We have to sanitise and maintain social distancing when we are out. Let's get vaccinated whenever the situation arises," Anushka said.

She added: "Do help the right foundations and be accountable that our donations are used for the right purposes. We have no choice but to defeat this virus. It can't get the better of us at any cost. My prayers and love to all. Let's stay safe and healthy."

Anushka made her debut in Bollywood with "Wedding Pullav" in 2015. She was later seen in the -starrer "Batti Gul Meter Chalu".

In 2020, she starred in the web show "Fittrat", which also stars and Aditya Seal.

IANS

