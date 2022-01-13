Anushka Ranjan opens up about first Lohri celebration with Aditya Seal: We have altered our plans...

The first Lohri for Aditya Seal and Anushka Seal as husband and wife was meant to be a big one. However, due to the emergence of the virus, she and her hur hubby Aditya Seal, have had to alter their plans. She revealed, “It will be the entire family coming together for Lohri. Aditya and I always want our closest people around. We would binge eat and do the Lohri bhangra.” She also added that she made a special playlist as well.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anushka talked about her Lohri plans. Keeping in mind the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant, she said “We have altered our plans, and would have very few people at the celebration now.” She said that if there hadn’t been a pandemic, the duo would generally invite as many as we can. “This year, however, only close people will be there, and we won’t be out in the open for long,” she told.

She believes that the best way to enjoy Lohri is to spend time with family and make delicious food, do bhangra with close friends, and not gather people around. She also emphasised that they really makes all the Lohri sweets and have very little food from outside during this festival.

“I love the winters but unfortunately, we don’t have cold winters in Mumbai,” she confessed. Talking about the significance of Lohri in her life, the actress said that for her, Lohri instils the love and care for Nature and the powers in her and Nature is symbiotic with aloe us. She also said, “The festival is about prosperity and it brings a ray of new hope and helps me to believe more in the natural powers”.

She also informed that she isn’t affected by the lack of a big celebration. “The world is battling a deadly disease and we are in the midst of it.” Thus, according to her everyone needs to make these adjustments and life goes on. “At least we are all healthy and well and can see one another. So no complaints,” she added. Being hopeful, she said that she wishes the pandemic subsides since it has been long and the natural processes are disturbed. “My prayers are that it goes away and we could live normally again,” the actress expressed.

On a sweeter note, the actress concluded by saying, “Life is too short to hate and that’s something we should all get rid of. Let’s come closer with each day and have more empathy.”

Anushka Seal and Aditya Ranjan got married in November 2021 after being in a relationship for several years.

