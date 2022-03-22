Anushka Ranjan pens the sweetest birthday wish for husband Aditya Seal as they visit Taj Mahal.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot a few months ago and ever since then, the couple have been treating their fans and followers with sweet and heartwarming photos. Today, Aditya Seal, who starred in Student Of The Year 2, has completed another year round the sun and the much-loved couple are celebrating his birthday in Agra.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka gave a glimpse of the birthday celebrations as the lovebirds visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. They also managed to get some stunning snapshots in front of the monument as Anushka amped up the drama. Wearing a hot pink ethnic suit,, Anushka and Aditya posed for a few photos.

Sharing the same, she penned a heartfelt wish for her husband. Anushka Ranjan wrote, "It’s Adi Day!! It’s my Adis birthday Thank you for always being my no.1 guiding force. You’re the world to me and I’m blessed to have found you! The way you look at me makes me feel like I know what I’m doing and that’s the biggest gift you give me everyday."

She further added, "You’re one in a million and if you ever leave ( Swipe ) I’ll be very upset I love being my weird self with you cause you even weirder I love you @adityaseal Happy Happier Happiest Birthday always."

Check out Anushka's birthday wish for husband Aditya Seal:

