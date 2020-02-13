Anushka Sharma adorably cradles a puppy as she and husband Virat Kohli get snapped; See Pic

In a latest photo shared by fan clubs, we got to see the actress and Virat engrossed in a casual meeting with friends. Check out the full photo below.

has been standing like a rock besides husband Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper hasn't had the best time in New Zealand. India was whitewashed by the Kiwis and the men in blue faced one of the most crucial defeats in recent times. However, Virat and Anushka are making sure to take in the sights of New Zealand before they head back home. The couple have been spotted multiple times by fans in public and thanks to fan clubs we were updated with the happenings in New Zealand.

In a latest photo shared by fan clubs, we got to see the actress and Virat engrossed in a casual meeting with friends. Shared originally by Instagram account, Blades of Glory Cricket Museum, Virushka can be seen in conversation with the museum's owner and his family.

While Virat can be seen donning a dusty pink T-shirt and blue, Anushka looks smart in a pair of classic denims and white T-shirt. Not just that, the actress can be seen adorably holding a puppy as they chat. Fans obviously were elated about the same as one user wrote, "aftr all the negativity on TL this is such a positive picture to look at..also how beautiful Anushka looks while holding that little puppy #Virushka." Fans are of the collective opinion that Virat and Anushka never fail to dish out couple goals.

Check out the super cute picture of Virat and Anushka below:

