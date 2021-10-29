Anushka Sharma aka Alizeh is all hearts for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as Ranbir Kapoor co starrer clocks 5

Karan Johar’s last directorial venture, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has clocked five years. Yes, it has already been five years of Alizeh, Ayan, Saba, and songs like Channa Mereya, Bulleya, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romantic drama starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan had hit the theatres on October 28th, 2016, on the Diwali weekend. To celebrate the special day, KJo took to his Instagram space and shared a special video which Anushka reshared on her Instagram stories.

Earlier yesterday, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video with little snippets from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, as it turned 5 years old. In the video, we could see Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Saba’s (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) scenes from the film. Sharing the video on the gram, KJo had written, “Of love, friendship, heartbreak and everything in between! The power of ek tarfaa pyaar grows stronger with all YOUR love and passion too. A film, a story, an album, a cast & team that is close to my dil #5YearsOfADHM.”

A few hours back, Anushka reshared this post by Karan on her Instagram stories. Doing so, she added a gif with three little pink hearts as well. Clearly, the film is special for the actress too.

Take a look:

Currently, Anushka is in the UAE with hubby Virat Kohli and their daughter, Vamika. Virat is leading India in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as captain for the last time. In the meanwhile, Anushka has been sharing glimpses of her stay in the country, on her Instagram stories every now and then.

