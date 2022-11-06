Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and other celebs shower love on new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Earlier today, Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving at H.N Reliance hospital to welcome their first baby. A while ago, the duo was blessed with a sweet baby girl. The news of their baby's arrival has stormed the internet. Alia, who is currently in the hospital, took to Instagram and officially announced her baby's birth with an adorable note. She called her and Ranbir 'obsessed and blessed parents' in her note. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's official announcement

Alia shared a beautiful note that also featured a lion, a lioness and their cub. During their pregnancy announcement, Alia shared a picture of the lion and his family as the couple is a hardcore animal lover. In her note, Alia called her baby girl 'magical'. Alia and Ranbir are currently 'bursting with love'. Their note read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir" followed by a family emoji. Alia shared the note with a heart emoji in the caption. Have a look:



Celebs shower love on new parents Soon after she shared the good news, Ranbir and Alia's friends and family members were seen congratulating them. Akshay Kumar commented, "Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all." New mommy Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl. cannot wait to see your princess." Shweta Bachchan commented, "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always." Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl." Deepika Padukone wrote, "Congratulations". Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed her baby girl Malti Marie earlier this year via surrogacy, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations Alia and Ranbir... welcome to parenthood! Loads of love and blessings to the little one!" Katrina Kaif, who will be seen with Alia in Jee Le Zaraa, also congratulated the couple. Celebs like Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ishaan Khatter, Madhuri Dixit, Rhea Kapoor, Mouni Roy and others were also seen sending love and wishes to the couple. Have a look:

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor also took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Ooooooofff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings Bua loves her already." Neetu Kapoor too shared the same note and wrote, "blessings" in her caption. Soni Razdan wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over." Have a look:



Fans are also extremely happy for the couple. They are now eagerly waiting to see the first picture of Alia and Ranbir's munchkin.

