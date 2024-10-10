Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and more; 5 vegetarian stars in Bollywood and their diet suggestions you don't want to miss

Many Bollywood actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, have adopted a vegetarian diet for various reasons. They often share their experiences with choosing a vegetarian lifestyle and talk about their favorite recipes. If you're interested in delicious vegetarian food options, don't miss out on their suggestions. Let's explore their recommendations.

1. Shahid Kapoor

During an interview with Curtly Tales, Shahid Kapoor shared that he became vegetarian after reading a book given to him by his father. He revealed that it was Life is Fair by Brian Hines which made him realize that he shouldn't kill animals for his taste buds.

Since then, the actor has been following a vegetarian diet. Kapoor said he likes to eat light and healthy dishes from South Indian cuisine, such as uthappams or idlis. He also enjoys falafel and dishes like stir-fried veggies, sushi, and tofu. He says these dishes are tasty and help him stay fit.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have often shared that they follow a vegetarian diet. The actress became a vegetarian due to her love for animals, but some spiritual reasons also influenced her decision.

To avoid any harm to animals, she also avoids dairy items. The actress shared at a brand event that she likes to have begun bhaja, khichdi, dal, and curries. Also, she prefers to eat home-cooked dishes like parwal, karela sabzi, and kaali Dal. Anushka also likes Northeastern dishes like elephant apple, bamboo shoots, and fiddlehead.

Advertisement

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been a vegetarian since her childhood. The actress turned vegetarian due to her love for animals and for health reasons. In an interview with Vogue, she shared that she regularly makes a special, tasty, and healthy beetroot salad.

She also enjoys kidney bean salad, chia seed pudding, and khichdi. Chef Anahita Dhondy, who once cooked for Alia Bhatt, shared that she made a special zucchini dish for her with South Indian spices stir-fried in olive oil.

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is an animal lover and follows a vegetarian diet. She has explained in a media interaction that she cannot bear the thought of animals being killed for food. In 2019, the Neerja actress also turned vegan.

Her husband, Anand Ahuja, shared a video in which she elaborated more about her vegan lifestyle. Sonam has recommended some vegetarian food options on various platforms, including vegan tomato soup, quinoa garlic bread, and roasted Makhanas. Her friend and chef, Pooja Dhingra, once revealed that Sonam enjoys eating vegan hazelnut and dark chocolate cake.

Advertisement

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, and his discipline has inspired many. While filming his movie Oh My God, his mother suggested that he become a vegetarian.

The actor enjoys consuming healthy and delicious vegetarian meals such as chia pudding with berries, avocado on toast, plant-based fruit milk smoothies, moong dal chilla, green Thai tofu curry, and rice.

Get ready to spice up your week with these mouthwatering vegetarian options! Take the guesswork out of meal planning and enjoy a healthy, delicious menu that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized. Say hello to a fresh new way of eating!

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor’s diet and fitness secrets behind his impressive physique