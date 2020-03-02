Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya: Celebs get goofy and root for Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan is all set to release on March 13, 2020. Ahead of it, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others teased with a fun video while rooting for it. Check it out.

A film that has been the talk of the town since it went on floors is Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium is a film that focuses on a father’s struggle to get his daughter admitted into a British university. While the promotions are going on, but Irrfan is MIA due to his health. Hence, to root for the film, , , to Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday and other stars came together.

Anushka, Alia, Janhvi, Katrina, Ananya, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani all took to social media to share a fun video in which they all can be seen shaking a leg together. In Anushka’s video, we get to see her trying to dance it out while in Janhvi’s video, we can see the Dhadak star sipping on tea. Kriti can be seen asking fans to look at her in the video as she shared a fun glimpse on social media. Alia too looked elated while shooting for the video.

Janhvi, Alia, Anushka, Kriti, Kiara and others shared the video with a common caption, “Sharing for #AngreziMedium@irrfan @homster #dineshvijan @maddockfilms #KudiNuNachneDe @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya#WatchThisSpace for more.” Well, this surely has added to the fans frenzy as many took to the comments to guess if the leading ladies are coming together for a special song for Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium.

Check out Janhvi, Alia, Katrina, Anushka, Kiara, Ananya and Kriti’s videos:

Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. The film’s songs, Nachan Nu Jee Karda and Ek Zindagi are being liked by fans and the trailer was hailed by netizens. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium and is one of the anticipated releases of this year. Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

