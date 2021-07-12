From Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut: Celebs who made headlines in 2021

The filmmakers have been continuously announcing new films and also completing their pending shooting. This year some big film announcements have been made.

It's July, the seventh month of the year 2021 and it will not be wrong to say that the first half of the year was an eventful one. A lot happened in the entertainment industry that kept social media buzzing. Right from celebrities embracing parenthood to the announcement of big movies, everything was hitting the headlines. Many actors came under the grip of the deadly Coronavirus. The shooting was canceled and once again India went under lockdown.

The year 2020 was out of the imagination of everyone. No one had ever imagined that everything will be closed and we all have to sit inside the home. The entertainment industry suffered a huge loss as no films were released and most have opted for digital release. But, in 2021 everyone thought things will be better. However, the situation remained the same and once again we were back to square one. After one year's wait, Roohi was released on March 11 but soon Maharashtra government announced Janta Curfew.

Again theatres were closed which means all the film releases were once again postponed. Let’s take a look at the celebrities who were the newsmakers in the first half of the year:

Celebs who embraced parenthood:

The year 2021 started with good news. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress welcomed their baby girl on January 11. The couple has named their daughter ‘Vamika’. Kareena Kapoor and also welcomed their second son.

Wedding:

Due to COVID 19 situation, the government has allowed a limited number of guests for the wedding. And keeping this in mind some actors opted for a low-key wedding. got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. It was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Dia Mirza also tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The couple got noticed for their simple yet elegant wedding event. and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh.

Celebrities who were tested positive:

From March to May, India saw the highest number of Coronavirus cases. Even the celebrities were also not spared. Many were tested positive. The list includes Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, , , , , , , Kartik Aaryan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, , Tara Sutaria, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee and many more.

Kangna Ranuat Twitter:

The Dhaakad actress has always managed to grab headlines. She is not afraid of keeping her opinion on anything. This year her Twitter account was suspended. She was allegedly accused of inciting violence via her tweets. The suspension came after she had shared a picture of a rape victim from Bengal.

Big films announcement:

2020 might not have been the best year for Bollywood as cinema halls were closed. But in 2021, things are expected to change. This year some big Bollywood films were announced which includes—Bellbottom, Pathan, Raksha Bandhan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Jersey, Bachchan Pandey, Dhamaka, Dostana, Tejas, Bob Biswas, Rashmi Rocket and many more.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share a glimpse of Vamika as they celebrate her half birthday; See PICS

Share your comment ×