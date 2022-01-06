Anushka Sharma is all hearts for hubby Virat Kohli’s sweet birthday wish for his mother

On Thursday, January 6, cricket powerhouse Virat Kohli is celebrating his mother Saroj Kohli’s birthday. On the special occasion, he took to social media to share one of his sweetest memories with his mom. Needless to say, Virat Kohli is a doting father to daughter Vamika, but in his latest post, the star can also be seen being a protective son to his mom Saroj. The photo sees them visiting a temple together.

However, while returning back from the holy place, the two were mobbed with fans. Virat being the perfect son, held his mother close while clearing the crowd to reach till their vehicle. While sharing the picture online, Virat Kohli wrote, “Happy Birthday Maa” before adding a red heart emoticon to complete his caption. As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans and friends showered the post with tremendous love. Amid this, even wife Anushka Sharma dropped a slew of heart emoticons in the comment section of the post. In addition to this, she was also seen re-sharing the picture on her Instagram story. Take a look:

Apart from Anushka, Suresh Raina and Harrdy Sandhu also had the sweetest reaction upon seeing Kohli’s post. While Raina was all hearts for the post, Sandhu wrote, “Happy Birthday to Aunty. Wishing her good health and happiness.”

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. However, the actor’s production house has released a couple of Hindi web shows titled Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Now, after a hiatus of about 3 years, Anushka has announced her next project titled ‘Chakda Xpress’ the biopic of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

