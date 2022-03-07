Anushka Sharma is all hearts for hubby Virat Kohli’s thank you post after his 100th test match

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples on the block. They often paint the town red with their romance. It is always a visual treat for the fans to look at their cute pictures and videos. Both Anushka and Virat often take to their social media handles to either express their love for each other or share how proud are they of each other’s work. Well, Kohli recently played his 100th test match and it was indeed a special moment for him in his career. His wife took to her IG stories to shower love on the cricketer's post who posted several pictures from his journey to date and thanked everyone for their support.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared a collage of several pictures and videos of him from his cricket journey. These pictures are proof that he has indeed had quite a memorable journey till now. Sharing this post he wrote, “Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support.” Anushka Sharma, who is a proud wife, shared this post on her IG stories and posted a heart-shaped emoji with it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Talking about Anushka Sharma, she recently surprised all her fans and followers with a movie announcement of her. The actress will soon be making a comeback on the silver screens after a hiatus of almost 3 years. Her last venture was Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The best part about her comeback project is that she would be playing a cricketer in it. Anushka is all said to bring Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s character alive on the silver screen with Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress has already started her prep for the same.

