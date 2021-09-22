Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Mumbai as she returns with Vamika after UK and Dubai trip

Actress is finally back in Mumbai with her daughter Vamika after a long trip away from home in the UK and Dubai with Virat Kohli amid his tournaments. The Pari actress announced it on social media in a special way as she shared a glimpse of the cloudy Mumbai sky from her apartment and was all hearts for it. A few days back, Anushka and Virat travelled to Dubai ahead of IPL 2021 resumption and the actress had shared glimpses of the warm welcome they got at the hotel.

Now, on Wednesday, Anushka dropped a glimpse of the cloudy Mumbai sky as she returned home after a few months of being away in the UK and Dubai with Virat and daughter Vamika. In the photo, we can see a glimpse of the Arabian sea from Anushka and Virat's sea-facing apartment. Later, Anushka also shared a selfie after a workout session in Mumbai. Amid the reported 'orange' alert in Mumbai, Anushka captured a glimpse of the calm before the stormy rains. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Mumbai" with heart emoticons. The Pari actress seemed to be elated to be back home after months with daughter Vamika.

Take a look:

Virat is currently in Dubai as the IPL 2021 tournament has resumed. Recently, the Indian Skipper had announced that after the 2021 T20 World Cup, he will be stepping down as the captain of the T20 Indian squad. Anushka also had reacted to Virat's statement on social media. She had shared Virat's statement on her social media handle with a heart emoticon. Her reaction to Virat's post also had gone viral among the Virushka fans.

