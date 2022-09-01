Anushka Sharma is all hearts as Virat Kohli scores his first fifty against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most-talked couples. The duo often proves that they are just like us, giving us major goals. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering and have been living a happy life together. Be it their pictures, their gestures for each other, or on social media, it is all loved by fans and they often succeed in setting couple goals. Anushka and Virat have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli scored his 31st T20I fifty against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium in Team India's second match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Soon, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and re-shared a post that captured a moment when Virat scored fifty during the match. Posting a picture of the cricketer, she added a heart emoji for her husband. Apart from Anushka, fans and members from the Indian cricket fraternity also heaped praises on Virat over his knock.

Recently, Anushka and Virat reunited for a shoot for a project. Both of them wore matching outfits and posed like rock stars. Sharing the pictures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is all set to make comeback with her film Chakda 'Xpress. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda 'Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

