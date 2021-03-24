Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli & Team India's win against England in first one day international

Last night, Virat Kohli and his boys of Team India defeated England in the first One-Day International match in Pune. Soon, Virat shared a post with his teammates to celebrate and Anushka Sharma reacted to it.

It was an exciting game of cricket last night as Team India took on England at Pune in the first One-Day International. The result was even more rewarding as Virat Kohli's boys defeated England by 66 runs. To celebrate, Virat put up a post on social media and well, as soon as he put it up, wife reacted to it. Just a few days ago, videos of Anushka and Virat had come in from the airport where they along with their daughter Vamika were seen heading to Pune from Ahmedabad.

Now, as Virat shared a post where he cheered after the first ODI win, Anushka was all hearts for the post. She liked Virat's note for his boys in blue and reacted to it. Anushka along with daughter Vamika are on this tour with Virat and their recent airport photos left netizens lauding how the new parents were embracing their duties. While Virat was seen taking care of the luggage in those photos, Anushka was seen holding Vamika and taking care of her.

While the fans of Team India wait to catch another glimpse of the new parents, Virat and his boys are gearing up for the other two games against England.

Take a look at Anushka's reaction:

Meanwhile, on March 11, 2021, Anushka and Virat celebrated 2 months of parenthood together. While Anushka shared a photo of the rainbow cake they had cut as their daughter Vamika turned 2 months old, Virat had shared the most adorable photo with Anushka that left fans gushing over these two stars. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 11, 2021, and since then, Anushka has been taking care of her.

