Anushka Sharma is all praise for the old couple who runs 'Baba Ka Dhaba'; Take a look

Anushka Sharma has shared a picture of the old couple of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ on her Instagram story. Read her thoughts on them below.

After a video went viral of an elderly couple who runs ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi, several people as well as the celebrities are sharing the same on social media. They are constantly trying to promote the dhaba. Now, actress had the sweetest message for the old couple. Taking to her Instagram story, the PK actress has shared a picture of the old couple from ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’. In the picture, the elderly couple can be seen smiling.

While sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, ‘Acche vicharo ko humesha kitabi shiksha kee avashyakta nahi hoti hai (Noble thoughts do not always require bookish education)’ with folded hands emoji. The mom-to-be is deeply touched by the elderly couple’s story.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post here:

A few days ago, the emotional story of the elderly couple caught the attention of several on social media and within no time the video of them went viral. Bollywood celebrities like Suniel Shetty, , Swara Bhasker, Chitrangada Singh, and others shared the video and urged people to the help the old couple who runs ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. Due to the ongoing pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the couple faced a major loss.

Soon, Baba Ka Dhaba was flooded with customers and another video of the same surfaced on the internet. The owner of the Baba Ka Dhaba told ANI that he is grateful for the support. He said, "It feels like all of India is with us. Everyone is helping us."

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

