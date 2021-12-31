Anushka Sharma is all set to welcome New Year 2022 and excited about it; See Pic

The year 2022 is all set to take over in less than 12 hours and the entire world is taken over by the celebratory vibe. From taking a recap of the memories of 2021 to making plans for the next year, the social media is abuzz with pics from the preparations to welcome the new year whole heartedly. Amid this, Anushka Sharma has taken to social media to share her excitement about the new year and clearly she is looking forward to welcoming 2022 with a bang.

To note, Anushka is currently in South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika and she has been sharing beautiful glimpses of their trip on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of her hotel lobby which had a big stand with 2022 written on it which was all decked with electric bulbs. In the caption, Anushka wrote, “Almost here”. Looks like Anushka is all geared up to bid adieu to 2021 and embrace 2022 in style.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post to welcome 2022:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma, who has been missing from the big screen after the 2018 release Zero, is likely to return to acting in 2022. A source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Anushka Sharma is returning to acting in 2022, and that’s with not one, but three big films, giving her fans ample reasons to rejoice. Two will be big screen entertainers and one is conceptualized as one of the biggest films to be produced for the digital space in India. The string of announcements will begin from early next year”.