Anushka Sharma all set to welcome the New Year in Switzerland; View Post

When we talk about Bollywood divas who serve as role models for others because of their style statements and utter beauty, is among the ones whose names are taken the most in this regard. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress never fails to impress us through brilliant acting in all her movies and of course, her suave personality. Anushka is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and there is no doubt that they set major couple goals for others!

Recently, Anushka and Virat jetted off to Switzerland as a part of their New Year plan in order to enjoy a mini vacation there. They are also treating their fans with beautiful pictures from the location from time to time. The PK actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing by the streets. Clad in a yellow jacket, denims and a woolen beanie cap, Anushka seems to be enjoying the weather to the fullest.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram post below:

The Zero actress has also added a caption along with the post that reads “Gazing at 2020.” This definitely implies that Anushka will ring in the New Year with husband Virat Kohli at the beautiful location of Switzerland itself. On the professional front, post her stint in the starrer Zero directed by Aanand L Rai, the actress hasn’t announced any new project yet. Well, we all are waiting eagerly to watch the actress on the silver screen again.

