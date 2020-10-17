  1. Home
Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she poses for a PHOTO after hubby Virat Kohli's team wins a match

Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she poses for the happy photo. The actress is seen donning a stylish orange floral printed dress.
Mumbai
The gorgeous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma looks excited as she poses for a picture after husband Virat Kohli's team wins a match in the current season of IPL. The actress is all smiles as she poses for the happy picture. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is seen donning a orange coloured floral printed dress. The stunning actress recently welcomed actress Bhumi Pednekar to the club of vegetarian people, when the latter posted on her Instagram account about her turning vegetarian.

Previously, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress shared a black and white picture on her Instagram account, and the fans loved every single aspect of that photo. The actress is seen donning a chic top and the wind was blowing her hair. The fans and followers of the beautiful diva are always delighted to see the latest pictures of the stunner. Apart from being a successful actress, the diva has now become a successful producer. The actress recently shared a picture with hubby Virat Kohli to announce her pregnancy. The actress was seen donning a chic dress, in the picture.

Check out the photo

The fans and followers of the actress took to their social media handles to wish the actress on her happy news. The actress is currently in Dubai for the IPL 2020. The actress has shared posts on her Instagram account after hubby Virat Kohli's team won matches. The fans of the actress are very happy as the actress is leaving no stone unturned to show support for husband Virat Kohli's team in the IPL.

(ALSO READ: PHOTO: Anushka Sharma's hair dances with the wind while the actress poses for a black and white picture)

Credits :instagram

