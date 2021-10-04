Anushka Sharma is all of us feeling Monday blues in her new PHOTO

Actress seemed to have summed up everyone's Monday blues by posting a perfect photo on her handle. The Pari actress, who recently returned to work after coming back from her trip with Virat Kohli, began her Monday by sharing a glimpse of a photo shoot. While Anushka's stylish look in the photo was on point, it was her cute expression that seemed to be perfect to sum up everyone's Monday mood. The actress also shared another post where she summed up her mood after her first out of 2 doses of coffee was over.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a printed strappy dress with a series of layered necklaces it. The actress is seen pouting away in the photo with a cute expression on her face as she posed for a photo. With one hand on her waist, Anushka managed to look pretty and adorable at the same time and summed up everyone's Monday Mood. In her caption, Anushka did not put anything except a 'clown' emoticon.

Take a look:

As soon as Anushka shared the photo, fans of the actress began showering her with love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "How so Cute and Beautiful at the same Tym." Another wrote, "Kitni cute ho yrr aap my queen." Anushka shared a photo of her morning cup of coffee also on her Instagram story and wrote, "When the first of your 2 daily doses of coffee is over. Oh and, Morning fellas!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, lately, Anushka has been stepping out in the city for her shoots. She has been snapped a couple of times by the paparazzi as she headed to work after a while. The actress was last seen in Zero with and . Anushka is yet to announce another acting project.

