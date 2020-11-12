Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan mourn Asif Basra’s demise: Sincere condolences to the family

As the news of Asif Basra’s demise surfaced, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma paid their tributes to the late actor.

Trigger Warning

In a shocking turn of events, Asif Basra was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Dharamshala. According to media reports, the Kai Po Che actor had died by suicide. He was, reportedly, found hanging with a dog chain in a private complex in Dharamshala. His unfortunate demise has sent down a wave of grief and shock across the nation. While his fans are still struggling to come in terms with Asif’s death, several celebrities have also taken to social media to mourn the Freaky Ali actor’s death.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had shared the screen space with Asif in Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met, shared his picture in her Instagram story and paid her condolences to the family. Bebo wrote, “Rest in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.” On the other hand, also mourned Asif’s unfortunate death and wrote, “My sincere condolences and prayers with the family and loved ones. RIP Asif Basra” followed by folded hands emoticon. To note, Asif was a part of Anushka Sharma’s much successful production Paatal Lok which features Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead.

Take a look Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s condolences for Asif Basra:

Talking about Asif, he was reportedly staying in a rented house in Mcleod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh for five years. There are reports that the 53 year old actor was battling depression. According to media reports, the police is currently probing the matter and are investigating all the angles in the case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Kai Po Che actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala; Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×