Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Singh Dhoni were once classmates; Here’s proof

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni attended the same school in Assam. Call it a coincidence but it is what it is. The wives of two former India skippers turned out to be classmates. Did you know this? Read on to find out more about former classmates Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni went to the same school

The bond between Anushka and Sakshi is older than the bond between Mahi (MS Dhoni) and Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma’s father, Colonel (Retd) Ajay Kumar was in the Indian Army. When the actress was younger, they moved a lot. In 2013, during a launch event, Anushka Sharma revealed that after many years of leaving school, she got reunited with Sakshi Singh Dhoni. The actress said that when Sakshi told her about her stay in Assam, she remembered that she, too, stayed in that same area. When they were in Assam, both of them went to St. Mary’s School, Margherita. After that, they both realized that they went to the same school and were once classmates.

According to the Times of India, Anushka added that later she found an old picture of Sakshi Dhoni. The adorable Sakshi was dressed as a fairy. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma wore a ghagra to look like her favorite actress Madhuri Dixit. After her schooling, Anushka struggled to become a successful actress. She pursued her career in Indian cinema. Meanwhile, we all know that Sakshi Singh Dhoni studied hotel management.

For the uninitiated, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni met each other in a hotel in Kolkata where the latter worked as a receptionist. Their meeting was a stroke of luck. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met on a shoot for an ad commercial in 2013. In an interview, Virat revealed that when he got to know that he would be shooting with the actress Anushka, he was very nervous.

On July 4, 2010, Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot. Their engagement took place in Dehradun while Anushka and Virat got married on December 11, 2017. Both of them have beautiful daughters.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be portraying the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released in December this year.

