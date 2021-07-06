Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan's wish for birthday boy Ranveer Singh is dripping with good vibes & chocolate

Ranveer Singh has turned 36 today and on his birthday, wishes have been pouring in for him. His close friends Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan sent him the sweetest wishes on social media.

An actor, a performer and a heartthrob of millions, has been dubbed as one of the reigning superstars in Bollywood. And today, this star has turned a year older. As he celebrates his 36th birthday, wishes continue to pour in for him on social media. Among them, his close friends and Sara Ali Khan have taken to social media to share lovely wishes for Ranveer on his birthday. Along with it, they've shared throwback photos of the actor and his distinct fashion looks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a photo of Ranveer in a unique retro look as she penned a lovely birthday wish for him. Anushka wished that the Dil Dhadakne Do co actor would continue to spread happiness all around. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday Ranveer. May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes. Have a fantastic year @ranveersingh." On the other hand, Ranveer's Simmba co-star Sara also penned a lovely note for him with a 'nutella' twist to it. She wrote, "@ranveersingh Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter, happiness, peace and nutella."

Take a look at Anushka and Sara's wish:

Meanwhile, since last night, fans of the '83 star have been taking to social media pen heartfelt wishes for him. Early in the morning, his friend Vicky Kaushal sent Ranveer a sweet birthday wish on social media.

The actor has been in the headlines on his birthday as he announced another project with filmmaker . The film will be titled Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and will star Ranveer and Alia in the lead roles. Reportedly, it will also star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and in important roles. The film was announced on Ranveer's birthday and is a 2022 release.

