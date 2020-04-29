Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor extend condolences on Irrfan Khan's demise; Call him a phenomenal actor

Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja take to social media and extend their condolences on Irrfan Khan's death.

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at the age of 53 and the news of his demise comes as a loss for the Indian film fraternity. After suffering from Cancer for over two years, the actor succumbed to the disease this morning and left for his heavenly abode. The news of his sudden demise has not only struck his fellow mates in Bollywood with grief but the entire nation who has been watching his brilliant performances on the screen over the years.

Irrfan Khan's death has left a void in Bollywood. Many actors are taking to their social media handles and expressing their sorrow over the loss. Recently, reacted to the news of his demise and extended condolences to the actor. The Sui Dhaaga actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "With a heavy heart I post this tweet. A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan. OM Shanti."

Check out Anushka Sharma's tweet below:

With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 29, 2020

too mourned the death of the actor and shared a picture with him on Instagram to extend her condolences. "Rest in peace @irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones," Sonam Kapoor Ahuja captioned her post.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Irrfan's last performance on the silver screen was Angrezi Medium that released a month ago and once again the actor won hearts with his incredible performance in the film. The actor had returned to the cinema almost two years after suffering from Cancer. His last film Hindi Medium hit the screens in 2017 after which he went abroad for his Cancer treatment. Irrfan Khan is known for his exceptional performances on the screen. From Maqbool to The Namesake, Piku to Hindi Medium, the actor has given many exemplary films in Bollywood.

