Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan REACT to Karan Johar’s last Lockdown video with Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar posted a goodbye video on social media as he, along with, Yash and Roohi bid adieu to the Lockdown with Johar’s series.

Ever since the lockdown started, filmmaker has been entertaining his galaxy of fans with his ‘lockdown with Johar’ videos which extensively features Yash and Roohi and sometimes, Hiroo Johar, who makes a special appearance. Now the lockdown with the Johar’s has been setting the Internet on fire because the series gives us an insight into his wardrobe and dinner table conversations which obviously isn’t something that fans get to see every day. And finally, after almost three months of lockdown, Karan Johar has decided to bid adieu to his series as he posted a final goodbye video or in Karan’s terminology, toodles video wherein we can see Karan asking Yash and Roohi to say toodles to the fans

During the Lockdown with the Johars, we saw Yash and Roohi dismiss Karan’s sartorial choices, call him ‘Buddha’ and fat, and tried converting their cabinet into a bunk bed, among others things, and since the lockdown has now been eased, KJo shared the last Lockdown with The Johars video, bidding farewell to his audience. In the said video, we can see Karan saying that he and his twins are back to where they started their journey, that is to say, Karan’s closet, and that they want to say goodbye to everyone with the first phase of unlock happening. Thereafter, this Kalank producer turns the camera towards his son, Yash, asking him to say toodles. Instead of saying Toodles, Yash says Good Morning and isn’t really keen to say toodles throughout the video. On the other hand, Roohi, says toodles as she picks up her backpack and begins walking. Soon after, amidst a barrage of comments, and left a comment on the video telling Karan that Yash doesn’t want to say Toodles.

Well, we are surely going to miss Karan and his twin kids and their Lockdown videos, however, as shootings are expected to begin soon, we hope to see Karan and others on the silver screen soon.

Check out Karan Johar's video here:

