Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal are heartbroken over Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory's demise

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory passed away and the news left fans of the actress extremely saddened. Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal also took to social media to express their grief in a post.

Fans of Helen McCrory have been trying to come to terms with the loss of the actor after her battle with Cancer. On Friday, the news about the death of the Peaky Blinders actor broke and it left many fans saddened by it. Even Bollywood stars and Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Anushka and Vicky shared posts related to Helen's performances on their social media handles and remembered the actor.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a photo of Helen and paid her tribute to the late actress. Anushka penned a note as she was heartbroken over the actor's demise. She wrote, "Helen McCrory, may you always rest in peace gleaming in your brilliance." The Peaky Blinders star's husband Damien Lewis confirmed the heartbreaking news on Twitter about her demise and left fans extremely saddened. Not just Anushka, even Vicky, who has been a fan of the show paid his tribute.

Vicky shared a post by Peaky Blinders Official handle on his Instagram story and put a heartbreak emoji over it. The actor had revealed a while back that it is a show he liked alot. Meanwhile, fans also have been paying tributes on social media to the late actor.

Take a look at Anushka's post HERE

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post below:

Aside from this, Vicky recently informed fans about testing negative for COVID 19. The actor was in home quarantine over the past few days after he had tested positive for COVID 19. On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh next. He also has Sam Bahadur and The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline. Anushka, on the other hand, has been completing her ad film shoots post maternity break.

