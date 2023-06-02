Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to grace FA CUP Final in London; Details inside

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two never fail to make heads turn with their appearances and often melt hearts with their love and chemistry. It wouldn’t be wrong to call them as one of the biggest power-couple in India as enjoys a massive global fan base. The couple were recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as they were headed to London. In fact, we shared pictures of them with their fans in London that have been going viral on social media. And now we have heard that the couple has been invited to grace the FA CUP Final tomorrow!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to grace FA Cup Final tomorrow

Virushka as they are lovingly called by their scores of fans worldwide has been invited by one of the most innovative athleisure brands of the world and the the prestigious Manchester City Football Club for the FA CUP Finale 2023. Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the FA Cup Final on Saturday (June 3) at the fabled Wembley Stadium. The 2 clubs have been playing each other for many decades now. Given that now both teams are regularly ranked among the best football teams in the world, their clash is seen as one of the most intense sporting rivalries in the football fraternity.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s work front

Anushka Sharma recently left all her fans spellbound with her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Virat Kohli as always did not hesitate in showering love on the pictures of his wife. Both the husband and wife duo are currently having a blast in London where the cricketer will be playing the World Test Championship final in London next week. Talking about the actress she is all geared up to make her comeback on the silver screen after almost 4 years with Chakda Xpress.

ALSO READ: PIC: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted enjoying coffee date in London; Fans say 'Made for each other'