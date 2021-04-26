Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles and look delightful as they pose with RCB player Gabriel Ben

Actress and Virat Kohli surely know how to light up the internet. The couple, who rules over millions of hearts, always delight fans when their pictures surface online. Currently, IPL matches are going on and the actress is accompanying her husband for all matches. But they are not alone. Their little bundle of joy has also joined them. Fans around the world are waiting to see her first glimpse. Amid all the things, cricketers have been sharing pictures with the couple.

The latest to join in the bandwagon is cricketer Gabriel Ben. He shared a picture with the actress, Kohli and all three smile as they pose for the camera. He captioned it as ‘The most awaited photo with virat bhayya and anushka mam @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.’ Ben is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Recently, cricketer Kushaal Wadhwani had also shared a picture that went viral. In the picture, Virat poses with the burp cloth of Vamika on his shoulder. Fans praised him for being a hands-on dad.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had also posed with a burp cloth and had called it her new favourite accessory. The couple has recently returned to Mumbai from Chennai for the upcoming matches of IPL.

Take a look at the picture here:

Another RCB player Mohammed Azharuddeen had also shared a picture with the star couple. The actress and the cricketer had embraced parenthood this year. She was last seen in the film Zero opposite . She has recently returned to work.