Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles in New Zealand as they pose for selfies with fans; Check It Out

On his day off, Kohli took out some quality time to spend with his lady love and the adorable couple were spotted taking a stroll on the streets of New Zealand.

India may have had a disappointing time at the ODI series in New Zealand against the home team, but Indian skipper Virat Kohli is looking ahead. The cricketer and wife were recently snapped in NZ where the Indian cricket team currently is. On his day off, Kohli took out some quality time to spend with his lady love and the adorable couple were spotted taking a stroll on the streets. Virat and Anushka, lovingly called as Virushka by fans, were all smiles as they posed with fans for selfies.

Anushka and Virat's street style was completely casual and the stars looked on point. While Virat was spotted in a dusty pink T-shirt, black denims, his black baseball cap and sunglasses, Anushka looked smart in a plain white top and black pants. The actress also completed her look with a black fanny pack.

Thanks to Virushka's fan clubs, we barely miss out on the couple and their outings on foreign soil. In one of the many pictures shared by fans, the much-in love couple can be seen at a restaurant as they smile for a fan's camera. From the looks of it, Virushka also did a bit of shopping in the beautiful country as the actress was snapped carrying small bags.

Check out Virushka's photos from New Zealand shared by their fan clubs:

Meanwhile, Anushka recently made headlines as she was spotted dressed in cricket avatar with acclaimed Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Rumour mills have since then been buzzing that the actress may soon be seen next in a biopic.

Read More