Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles as they pose with Indian chef in London after meal; PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about, admired, and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living a happy life together. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been very public about their love for one another. They gave welcomed little daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Anushka recently quit her production house Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career and nurture her little daughter.

Virat and Anushka jetted off to London recently with their daughter Vamika. The couple didn’t share any photos of theirs but a photo of theirs from London surfaced on the internet. The duo clicked a photo with the chef of the restaurant they had their meal in. The NH10 actress looked very beautiful in her orange dress. Virat looked very smart in his blue shirt and white trousers. The three of them were all smiles as they posed for photos. Virat also made a hand gesture to show that he loved the food that he had.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s photos from London:

Virat and Anushka have been married together for almost 5 years now. The actress once revealed that she got to spend only 21 days with her husband, in the first 6 months of their marriage since both of them were busy with their work commitments. They have now been able to devise their schedules to match each other’s timelines and spend more time with one another.

The new mother in B-town is set to make her return to the movies with a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will soon premiere, digitally. Apart from that, there is no other project that Anushka Sharma is working on, currently. We await the confirmation of her projects after Chakda ‘Xpress.

