Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are at their goofy best as they begin the weekend with adorable morning selfies

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their social media handles to share goofy morning selfies and it is beyond adorable. Check it out.

Actor has been connecting with her fans via social media amid the Coronavirus lockdown and often, hubby Virat Kohli also joins her. Seeing the popular stars indulge in cute social media PDA often becomes a highlight for their fans. From sharing adorable photos together to playing games, Anushka and Virat end up adding some excitement to the boring lives of fans amid the COVID 19 lockdown. And speaking of this, Virushka kick started their weekend with goofy selfies.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a cute and goofy morning wish for her fans. Over the past few days, Anushka has been indulging in some fun with Instagram filters and the result of it is often shared on her social media handles. Now, on Saturday, Anushka took to her Instagram story to share a cute selfie in which she can be seen fooling around with the cute animal filter. With a naughty smile on her face, fans just couldn’t get enough of the adorable star.

She wrote, “good morninggggg” on her story and wished her fans. On the other hand, hubby Virat wasn’t far behind. He took to his Instagram story to have fun with the mirror filter and shared a cool selfie. Clad in a floral black tee, Virat looked absolutely handsome as he shared the morning selfie on Instagram. He wrote, “Mirror Mirror,” to indicate that he was opting for that filter on the social media platform. Well, surely fans would see this as a treat for them from their favourite couple, Virushka.

Check out Anushka and Virat’s selfie:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been sharing updates on social media and have been staying connected with fans over it. Also, the couple has been urging people to adhere to the lockdown amid the COVID 19 crisis. Anushka and Virat also pledged their contribution to the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund to battle COVID 19.

