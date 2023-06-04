Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend Manchester City Vs Manchester United FA Cup Final at Wembley; See PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple in Bollywood never fail to make heads turn with their appearances and often melt hearts with their love and chemistry. It goes without saying the cricketer and the actress enjoy an immense fan following globally. On June 2, the couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for London. It was earlier reported that the couple has been invited to grace the FA CUP Final. On Saturday, they were spotted at Wembley Stadium with cricketer Shubman Gill by their side.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at FA Cup Final

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, lovingly called by fans 'Virushka', were spotted at Wembley Stadium, London to witness the FA Cup Finals between two professional football clubs, Manchester City and Manchester United. They were invited by one of the most innovative athleisure brands in the world and the prestigious Manchester City Football Club. Manchester City defeated Manchester United by 2-1 to lift the FA Cup. The 2 clubs have been playing each other for many decades now. The couple was accompanied by cricketer Shubman Gill and the three were spotted enjoying the match. The pictures are going viral on social media.

Take a look at Anushka and Virat's photos here:

Anushka and Virat turned up at their stylish best. The actress wore a white tee shirt with a sleeveless black jacket and matching trousers. Virat chose a black tee shirt and a brown jacket on top. Shubman Gill was seated next to them and sported a beige hoodie.

Work front

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she made a special appearance in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Next, she will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress. The actress will essay the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will mark the return of Anushka Sharma to films post the birth of her daughter Vamika Kohli.

