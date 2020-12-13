Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli bag coveted spot in top 25 of global Instagram influencers list

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli featured on the list which was topped by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo followed by Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

As 2020 comes to an end, data collection and analysis platform Hype Auditor has released its global Instagram influencers list for this year and only three Indians have made it to the top 25. Power couple and Virat Kohli feature on this list which was topped by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo followed by Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Apart from Virat and Anushka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also one of three Indians to feature in the top 25 and has taken the 19th spot.

The poll which ranks top Instagram accounts by quality of audience and authentic engagement that they can drive to create awareness, to empower, inspire or impact people through their voice and clout on social media. As for Virat, the cricketer ranks 11th on the list, just after Beyonce.

Whereas Anushka Sharma ranks 25th just after Khole Kardashian and Rihanna. The news comes as no surprise as Anushka and Virat collectively have around 240 million followers across social media platforms. Apart from massive brand endorsements, Anushka and Virat have a massive fan following across categories and age segments. The power couple, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, are expecting their first child. The baby is due in January and the couple had announced the big news on Instagram in August.

As for other Bollywood stars, features in the top 50 spot at number 45 with other Hollywood celebrities like Justin Beiber, Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown among others.

ALSO READ: PICS: Mom to be Anushka Sharma nails the comfy & stylish look in all black outfit as she steps out in the city

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×