Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate Onam with a lunch date at a South Indian restaurant

and Virat Kohli are among the most loved power couples of the industry. The two never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals and believes in enjoying every moment to the fullest. To note, Anushka and Virat are currently in Leeds for India vs England test series. Despite the professional commitments, the captain of the Indian cricket team made sure to spare time for his ladylove to spend quality time with her. Keeping up with this trajectory, Virat and Anushka were seen celebrating Onam together in the United Kingdom.

The power couple had stepped out for a lunch date with the Indian cricket team at a South Indian restaurant in Leeds. Virat and Anushka, fondly addressed as Virushka by fans, were seen enjoying a meal together. Later the duo also obliged the fans with pics. While Virat opted for a black t-shirt, Anushka looked stunning in her stylish white outfit. To note, Virat and Anushka made sure to wear their masks in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic across the world as they posed for a group photo with the fans.

Checkout Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Onam celebration pics:

Interestingly, Anushka, who is quite active on social media, has been treating fans with beautiful glimpses of her trip to the UK as she roots for the Indian cricket team’s win in the test series. Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are also enjoying the best phase of their life together as the power couple embraced parenthood in January this year post the birth of their daughter Vamika.

Also Read: Virat Kohli asks 'who took these pictures' as Anushka Sharma posts them without credit; See her reply